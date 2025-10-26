Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Works Around Command Issues in Latest Start

Lowder made his third start in the Arizona Fall League on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder made his third Arizona Fall League start on Saturday night. The right-hander gave up one run on two hits and struck out a batter in two innings of work.

Lowder seemed to struggle with his command, throwing just 28 of his 46 pitches for strikes, but he still avoided walking anyone.

Lowder's ERA is at 3.00 through three starts in the AFL.

Top prospect Alfredo Duno left Saturday's game after getting hit in the face mask in the first inning.

Leo Balacazar continued his torrid stretch offensively, going 4-5 with two RBIs, a double, and a stolen base. He is hitting .385 with an OPS of .901 this fall. The Reds have a decision to make on whether to add him to the 40-man roster, and it sure feels like he is forcing their hand.

Cam Collier went 1-6 with an RBI.

The Javelinas won 11-2 to improve to 8-7 on the season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster

Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News