Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Works Around Command Issues in Latest Start
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder made his third Arizona Fall League start on Saturday night. The right-hander gave up one run on two hits and struck out a batter in two innings of work.
Lowder seemed to struggle with his command, throwing just 28 of his 46 pitches for strikes, but he still avoided walking anyone.
Lowder's ERA is at 3.00 through three starts in the AFL.
Top prospect Alfredo Duno left Saturday's game after getting hit in the face mask in the first inning.
Leo Balacazar continued his torrid stretch offensively, going 4-5 with two RBIs, a double, and a stolen base. He is hitting .385 with an OPS of .901 this fall. The Reds have a decision to make on whether to add him to the 40-man roster, and it sure feels like he is forcing their hand.
Cam Collier went 1-6 with an RBI.
The Javelinas won 11-2 to improve to 8-7 on the season.
