Four Reds Prospects Earn All-Star Selection in Arizona Fall League
The Cincinnati Reds will be well represented in this year's Arizona Fall League All-Star game. Four Reds were selected to the All-Star game roster in 2025.
Alfredo Duno, Rhett Lowder, Cam Collier, and Leo Balcazar were each selected for the National League's roster. It has been noted that Lowder will not pitch in the event.
Collier is slashing .224/.381/.328 with five extra-base hits and six RBIs. The 20-year-old struggled with power for the majority of this season after not starting the season until May 19 due to surgery on his thumb. He is projected to start next season in Double-A Chattanooga.
Balcazar is having an incredible season in the Fall League. The Reds' 23rd-ranked prospect may be playing himself into a 40-man roster spot. He is slashing .310/.370/.381 with six doubles, 12 RBIs, and five stolen bases. Balcazar was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga in July. He slashed .263/.339/.381 last season with 20 doubles and a career high 12 home runs. If the Reds do not add Balcazar to the 40-man roster, he can be selected in the Rule 5 Draft in December.
Alfredo Duno is struggling offensively in the Fall League, but he is showcasing his incredible eye for the strike zone. He has 10 walks to 15 strikeouts to this point. He is slashing .171/.327/.195 with only one extra-base hit. Duno won the Florida State League MVP in 2025 and is projected to start next season in High-A Dayton.
Rhett Lowder struggled with injuries in 2025. He pitched in just five games this past season, between two lengthy rehab stints. Lowder has pitched in nine innings in the Fall League. He's allowed nine hits, five earned runs, but has only one walk and eight strikeouts. Lowder will not pitch in the All-Star game.
The 19th annual All-Star game will be played on Sunday, November 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern on MLB Network and MLB.com.
Check out the full rosters below.
