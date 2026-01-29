Louisville Bats Announce Coaching Staff for 2026 Season
In this story:
The Louisville Bats, the Cincinnati Reds' minor league Triple-A affiliate, announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season.
The full coaching staff for the 2026 Louisville Bats is below:
- Manager: Pat Kelly (7th season with Bats)
- Hitting Coach: Daryle Ward (2nd season with Bats)
- Pitching Coach: Reid Cornelius (2nd season with Bats)
- Pitching Coach: Carson Phillips (1st season with Bats)
- Coach: Vince Harrison (2nd season with Bats)
- Coach: Peterson Plaz (1st season with Bats)
- Athletic Trainer: Wade Hebrink (2nd season with Bats)
- Athletic Trainer: Lauren Powers (1st season with Bats)
- Strength & Conditioning Coach: Kyle Laughlin (3rd season with Bats)
- Video & Technology Specialist: Nick Mundy (3rd season with Bats)
Kelly is back for his seventh season with Louisville. Last year, Kelly was the recipient of the 17th annual Mike Coolbaugh Award.
"The Mike Coolbaugh Award is presented annually to an individual who has shown outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field,"MLB.com wrote on their website."The award was created by Minor League Baseball in 2008 to honor the late Coolbaugh, a 17-year Minor League player who was in his first year as a coach at the time of his passing."
On July 11, 2024, Kelly earned his 2,000th win in his 35th season as a manager in the minor leagues. He is just the seventh manager to reach 2,000 wins in the minors.
The Bats finished the 2025 season with a 71-79 record. They open the 2026 season on March 27th against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Louisville Slugger Field.
You can read more about the coaching staff here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4