MLB Insider Gives Reds Encouraging Grade for Their Offseason

It's been a busy offseason for the Cincinnati Reds, who needed more depth to rebuild their bullpen and find a middle-of-the-order impact bat.

MLB Insider and former Cincinnati Reds General Manager Jim Bowden graded their offseason with a "B" grade.

"The Reds waited out free-agent power hitter Eugenio Suárez until his asking price came down and they closed a short-term deal with him (one year guaranteed plus a mutual option for 2027) on the first day of February, giving the Reds much needed right-handed power for their lineup," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote. "Suárez belted 49 homers last year between the Diamondbacks and Mariners and his swing is perfect for Great American Ball Park."

While the Reds lost Austin Hays, Miguel Andujar, Brent Suter, Scott Barlow, Nick Martinez, Gavin Lux and others, they added JJ Bleday, Brock Burke, Caleb Ferguson, Pierce Johnson, Dane Myers, Eugenio Suarez, Michael Toglia, and also re-signed closer Emilio Pagan.

“From the start, an impact bat was on the list,” General Manager Brad Meador told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “You go into the offseason and have a list of things you’re trying to do to improve the club. Impact bat was at the top of that list with rebuilding the bullpen and trying to improve our defense. But it has to make sense. And it has to be close enough (financially) to where we can do it.”

It feels like the front office succeeded on what they set out to do to improve the team this offseason. You can see my offseason grade for the Reds here.

You can see the grades of all 30 teams here.

