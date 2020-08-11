Rockies Jerry Weinsten Earns ABCAA/Wilson Lefty Gomez Award

From the offices of the Colorado Rockies

DENVER – Rockies Player Development & Scouting Special Assistant Jerry Weinstein has been named the recipient of the American Baseball Coaches Association/Wilson Lefty Gomez Award, presented annually to an individual who has contributed significantly to the game of baseball locally, nationally and internationally.

Weinstein, who has over 50 years of coaching experience, will be honored during the Hall of Fame Banquet at the ABCA Convention on Jan. 8, 2021.

Weinstein has served in a variety of managing and coaching roles since joining the Rockies organization in 2007, including as the Major League catching coach in 2012 and 2013 and the club’s offensive coordinator in 2014. He also spent five seasons (2007-11) as the manager at High-A Modesto, leading the Nuts to a winning record each season. Most recently, he has served as a special assistant to the Rockies’ player development and scouting department since 2018.

Weinstein, who was inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2009, spent 23 seasons as the head coach at Sacramento City College in California, posting a record of 831-208-12 while guiding the Panthers to 16 conference championships, two co-conference titles, a state title in 1988 and a national title in 1998.

He also served as the manager for Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, leading the team to a 3-0 record in qualifying and a 4-2 record in the tournament.

