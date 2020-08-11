Inside the Seams
Rockies Jerry Weinsten Earns ABCAA/Wilson Lefty Gomez Award

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of the Colorado Rockies

DENVER – Rockies Player Development & Scouting Special Assistant Jerry Weinstein has been named the recipient of the American Baseball Coaches Association/Wilson Lefty Gomez Award, presented annually to an individual who has contributed significantly to the game of baseball locally, nationally and internationally. 

Weinstein, who has over 50 years of coaching experience, will be honored during the Hall of Fame Banquet at the ABCA Convention on Jan. 8, 2021.

Weinstein has served in a variety of managing and coaching roles since joining the Rockies organization in 2007, including as the Major League catching coach in 2012 and 2013 and the club’s offensive coordinator in 2014. He also spent five seasons (2007-11) as the manager at High-A Modesto, leading the Nuts to a winning record each season. Most recently, he has served as a special assistant to the Rockies’ player development and scouting department since 2018.

Weinstein, who was inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2009, spent 23 seasons as the head coach at Sacramento City College in California, posting a record of 831-208-12 while guiding the Panthers to 16 conference championships, two co-conference titles, a state title in 1988 and a national title in 1998. 

He also served as the manager for Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, leading the team to a 3-0 record in qualifying and a 4-2 record in the tournament.

Nolan Arenado Finally Swinging Like Nolan Arenado

Rockies All-Star third baseman has had his struggles in the early days of the season, but there were signs of a heat wave arriving on Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

Tuesday 4 x 4: A Gray Night for Rockies In Homestand Opener

Rockies suffered fifth loss of season, Jon Gray the victim of Arizona's offensive efforts

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

If Post-Season Started Today: Expansion Cousins Marlins and Rockies Seeded No. 2/3 in NL

Astros, Phillies and Reds in line for post-season slots despite losing records

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Off Night for Gray, Signs of Life for Arenado, End Result Not What Rockies Wanted

It's not that Arizona hit Jon Gray hard, but they bloopers and bleeders did amply damage.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kyle Freeland and the Road to a Changeup, a Key to Success in 2020

Freeland had been reluctant to throw a changeup but last year was an eye-opening time for him.

Tracy Ringolsby

How Hot Are Rockies? In 1st Despite Early Season Funk for Key Members

Rockies open three-game series with Arizona Monday sitting atop NL West

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: German Marquez Struggles in 1st; Big Hit Missing

Rockies come off road trip 4-2, have won all six series -- four on the road.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Jeff Hoffman Talks About Accepting Bullpen Role

Hoffman pitched three strong innings in relief during Saturday night's 1-hit effort at Seattle.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Drew Butera Sunday Pregame Discussion Castellani's Debut

Castellani worked four no-hit innings in combined one-hit effort by Rockies at Seattle

Tracy Ringolsby