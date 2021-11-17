Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Sources: New Details on Staples Center's Name Change to Crypto.com Arena
    Crypto.com beat out Netflix as a naming rights partner.
    In what may be the most unexpected news of the day, Staples Center will officially be changing its name to the Crypto.com Arena. AllClippers received some details from sources within the league about the process.

    There have been numerous discussions throughout the years about Staples Center potentially changing its name, but they've never really progressed past those initial discussions - it finally happened this time. It almost became a "boy who cried wolf" type of conversation, that always happened but never led anywhere.

    Sources revealed that Staples has been receiving bids from many companies for a very long time, but it all became finalized very quickly. Some of the earliest discussions have started back as early as July for this upcoming name change and rebrand. One potential bidder was Netflix, which Crypto.com beat out as a finalist. 

    Staples actually had a lifetime agreement on the name Staples Center. According to Arash Markazi, Staples had "the first-lifetime naming rights deal for a major market arena." Numerous sources stated that while Staples had a lifetime naming rights deal, they weren't necessarily bringing any money attached to its name. For years, Staples Center could have changed its name and bought out the contract for the right amount of money, but there just wasn't the right offer until now. 

    Crypto.com paid more than $700 million for the naming rights, beating out major companies like Netflix. Be prepared for the change to take effect on December 25, when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

