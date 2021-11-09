Nikola Jokic's Brothers Send Shots at Marcus Morris

By now, most people are familiar with the cheap shot that Nikola Jokic took on Markieff Morris during Monday night’s game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. What some perhaps have not yet seen, is the back and forth on social media that has followed.

Marcus Morris, the brother of Markieff Morris, sent out this tweet after the game:

By morning time, the Jokic brothers had already created a Twitter account, and responded with this tweet:

While some may be initially inclined to believe this account is not actually ran by Nikola Jokic’s two brothers, and is instead somebody looking for social media interactions, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported that he received a text from one of Jokic’s brothers that confirmed the account belongs to them.

The tweet from Jokic's brothers got posted on Instagram, catching the attention of Marcus Morris, who commented on one post, “Hope they do.” The post's initial caption read, “Jokic brothers boutta get involved.”

This is not the first time Nikola Jokic or the Morris twins have been involved in an on-court altercation; however, this fallout has certainly been unique. The Clippers will take on the Denver Nuggets for the first time this season on December 26th, and it will be interesting to see if anything happens between Nikola Jokic and Marcus Morris.

