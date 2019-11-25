Memphis
Grizzlies Grizzlies 5-11
114
November 25, 2019 - Final
Indiana
Pacers Pacers 10-6
126
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Grizzlies 27 29 27 31 114
Pacers 36 31 37 22 126
Points
Jackson Jr. MEM
28
Assists
Morant MEM
10
Rebounds
Sabonis IND
13

Warren scores 26 to lead Pacers over Grizzlies, 126-114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) T.J. Warren's aggressive approach led the Indiana Pacers to their biggest offensive night of the season.

Warren scored 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and the Pacers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-114 on Monday night.

''I just want to stay aggressive when I'm out there,'' Warren said. ''We have a lot of potential. We're clicking right now, so we just have to keep it up and get ready for the next one.''

Jeremy Lamb had 19 points and Aaron Holiday added 16 points off the bench for the Pacers (10-6), who have won three straight and seven of nine games.

Indiana's 126 points were a season-best. The Pacers shot 54.3% from the field and 54.5% on 3-pointers. Their 18 3s were also a season high and one shy of the franchise record.

''I thought we did a good job of executing, getting out and pushing the ball,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. ''We had 29 assists, so we had good ball movement. But we were trading baskets. We gave up 62 points in the paint and that's way too many points.''

Jared Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 28 points - including a career-high six 3-pointers - Ja Morant had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Grizzlies (5-11), who have lost four straight.

''The biggest takeaway is that we didn't come in with an urgency to start the game,'' Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. ''We started selling the game a little bit, but a little too late for us when we started settling in.''

The Pacers led by as much as 29 after T.J. McConnell scored and Holiday made back-to-back 3-pointers, including one to give Indiana a 112-83 lead with 10:45 remaining.

Jackson hit two 3s, Morant twice made layups and Solomon Hill scored in a 12-0 spurt in the fourth quarter by the Grizzlies, but Memphis couldn't put enough together to overcome such a big deficit.

The Pacers took a 16-point lead in the first half after a 12-2 run that ended with a free throw by Domantas Sabonis that made it 65-49 with 2:02 to play in the second quarter.

Morant made a layup and Jae Crowder a 3-pointer to close out the half. The Pacers led 67-56 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Clarke was 5 for 5 from the field with 11 points in the first quarter. . C Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. . Memphis shot 47.4% from the field, including 13 of 29 on 3-pointers.

Pacers: G Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists. . Sabonis had 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. . F JaKarr Sampson was inactive for a second straight game with a sore back.

STARTING FIVE

A number of injuries have left the Pacers short-handed many times this season, forcing McMillan to use seven different lineups so far. Against the Grizzlies, Indiana used its opening night starting five for just the third time and is now 2-1 using that combination.

BIG BLOCKING

Myles Turner, who finished with seven points and four rebounds, blocked a season-high five shots - the most by a Pacers player in a single game this season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Pacers: Host Utah on Wednesday for the third of four straight home games.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers
@
  • The Pacers and Grizzlies split two meetings last season with each team winning once at home. Indiana is 17-5 all-time at home against the Memphis franchise.
  • The Pacers are 6-2 at home this season and have won seven straight in Indianapolis against Western Conference teams dating to last season. They also won seven straight home games over West teams in 2005-06, and haven't had a longer streak since a 10-game run from February 2002-January 2003.
  • Domantas Sabonis is fifth in the league in rebounding at 13.4 per game after averaging 9.3 per game last season. That increase of 4.1 per game is the largest improvement in the NBA among players that have played in 70 percent of their team's games each season.
  • The Grizzlies are third in the NBA in fast-break scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game, and are averaging a league-best 53.6 points in the paint. Since November 6, the Pacers are second in the league in opponents' points in the paint at 42.3 (Bucks, 40.4).
  • Memphis has permitted at least 100 points in all 15 games it's played and is one of three teams along with New Orleans and San Antonio to have not held an opponent to double digits in a game this season.

