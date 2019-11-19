Portland
Trail Blazers Trail Blazers 5-10
104
November 19, 2019 - Final
New Orleans
Pelicans Pelicans 5-9
115
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Trail Blazers 28 26 25 25 104
Pelicans 27 26 35 27 115
Points
Holiday NO
22
Assists
Holiday NO
10
Rebounds
Whiteside POR
14

Pelicans spoil Anthony’s debut, beat Blazers 115-104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Carmelo Anthony smiled easily in a hallway outside the Trail Blazers’ locker room and asserted that he “felt great” after the first game of his 17th NBA season, even if his new team couldn’t keep pace with Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram and a largely revamped Pelicans squad that is showing signs of figuring some things out.

“It felt great just to be back into the flow of the game, be back on the court, be back to where I think I belong,” Anthony said. “As far as conditioning, though, I felt absolutely great out there. There was minor things, but it was more of the flow of things, and getting used to how the team plays and sets and getting used to the guys on the team.”

Holiday had 22 points and 10 assists, Ingram added 21 points in his return from a four-game absence, and New Orleans beat Portland 115-104 on Tuesday night for its second straight victory and third in four games.

Anthony finished with 10 points while Portland leading scorer and four-time All-Star Damian Lillard missed his first game of the season with back spasms.

Starting at forward and playing across the street from where he led Syracuse to the 2003 NCAA championship over Kansas, Anthony scored the Blazers’ first points of the game on a 3-pointer from 26 feet out. Anthony missed 10 of 14 shots, but also hadn’t even participated in a full practice, having joined the team the day after its loss in Houston on Monday night.

“For having (only) a morning shootaround, I thought he was pretty good,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “I thought every shot he had, he was getting a good look at the basket.”

Ingram looked spry in his return from right knee soreness, particularly on an authoritative, driving, one-handed dunk that got the crowd roaring in the opening quarter.

“I think trying to get to my spots and assert myself a little bit and getting other players involved, I think I did an OK job,” Ingram said. “I felt pretty good today. I didn’t have any restrictions.”

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 22 points, while Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

J.J. Redick hit 4 of 9 3-pointers and scored 14 points for New Orleans. Kenrich Williams, starting at forward, filled the stat sheet with hustle plays, grabbing 14 rebounds to go with three steals, three drawn charging fouls and a blocked shot. He also scored eight points.

“He just makes winning plays,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “That’s what he does - winning play after winning play.”

New Orleans seized momentum in the third quarter, going up by 13 on a sequence that began when Nicolo Melli hit a 3 and then got the ball right back in a largely vacated Portland back court after Nickeil Alexander-Walker dove to swipe the ball away from McCollum. Melli went straight in for a dunk that made it 83-70.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little had 12 points and 11 rebounds. ... Kent Bazemore scored 11 points. ... Shot 16 of 29 (55.2 percent) from 3-point range, but only 40 of 92 (43.5 percent) overall and missed five of 13 free throws.

Pelicans: Melli finished with 14 points and E’Twaun Moore added 11 points off the bench. ... Guard Frank Jackson returned after missing one game with a neck bruise and scored nine points. ... Guard Lonzo Ball (groin), center Derrick Favors (back) and guard Josh Hart (ankle) were among the injured for New Orleans.

HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

Holiday highlighted his night with a spinning dribble around Little for a driving dunk.

“I’m not really trying to dunk. That takes a lot of energy out of you,” Holiday said, adding that it was really the way Little pursued him that spurred him to finish strong. “I just felt him coming and at that point I wasn’t trying to get my shot blocked.”

In the second half, Holiday scored on an unusual play in which he remained under his own basket, re-tying his shoes while his team advanced 4-on-5 into the offensive end. Holiday then came sprinting down court, took a handoff from Melli near the 3-point line and exploded toward the rim for a layup.

ASSERTIVE ANTHONY

Anthony wasted no time getting his first shot off. His miss from 20 feet came within the opening 30 seconds and was Portland’s first shot of the game. Anthony also took Portland’s second shot, hitting his first of two made 3s.

But when Anthony tried to rise for a two-handed dunk in the first half, he was met with resistance by a member of the NBA’s rookie class when eighth overall draft pick Jaxson Hayes rejected the attempt in what was his second of three blocks.

“I thought he was going to try to lay it up,” Hayes said. “It just shows his passion for the game still. He’s still trying to go dunk on people. ... Blocking it was pretty fun.”

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Milwaukee on Thursday in the third game of a six-game road trip that began last Saturday and ends Monday night.

Pelicans: Visit Phoenix on Thursday night in the first of three straight road games.

----

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans
@
  • The Trail Blazers swept their three meetings with the Pelicans last season after being swept by New Orleans in the first round of the 2017-18 playoffs. Portland averaged 127.3 points per game against the Pelicans last season, its third-highest scoring average against any opponent in 2018-19.
  • Portland fell to the Rockets, 132-108, in Houston last night, the most points the Blazers have allowed in a non-overtime game since the Bucks hung 143 on them last November. Portland is allowing 4.9 more points per game this season than it did last season, the fifth-largest increase in the NBA.
  • The Pelicans defeated the Warriors, 108-100, in New Orleans on Sunday. That is the fewest points they have allowed since holding Memphis to 99 points on February 9. The Pelicans will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game win streak at the beginning of March.
  • CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 25 points in the loss to the Rockets. He is scoring 24.4 points per game on the road this season compared to 15.6 points per game at home, the largest difference in the NBA (road better than home; minimum five games played in each split).
  • JJ Redick scored a season-high 26 points with six made three-pointers in the win over the Warriors. Redick has 39 made threes this season, 16 more than the next most by a Pelican (Brandon Ingram). That is the fifth-largest gap of any team in the NBA this season.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message