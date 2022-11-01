Toronto Raptors Rout Atlanta Hawks 139-109

Skip to main content
Toronto Raptors Defeat Atlanta Haws 139-109

The Atlanta Hawks fall to 4-3 after losing to the Toronto Raptors.
Summary

Halloween night got very scary in Canada. The Toronto Raptors blew out the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 139-109. Not only was the outcome disappointing for the Hawks, but the team showed signs of regression.

Trae Young followed his best game of the season up with an uncharacteristically off night. Young shot 23% from the field and turned the ball over ten times (a career-high in regular season games). The Raptors took a page out of the Miami Heat playbook and loaded up defensively to make Young's Halloween a nightmare. 

The Raptors were even better on the offensive end of the floor. Despite playing at the second-slowest pace in the league, they outscored the Hawks 43-10 in fast break points. However, as our friend Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks pointed out, they entered tonight with the second-most fast break points.

Scottie Barnes was excellent, knocking down five three-pointers and finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Pascal Siakam continued his reign over the Hawks, scoring 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Thanks to the Raptors' dominating style, the game was essentially over by the start of the fourth quarter.

One cause for concern is Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks' backup center got tangled up driving to the rim and immediately grabbed his left shoulder. Okongwu exited the game and did not return.

On Wednesday night, the Hawks wrap up their five-game road trip by visiting their friends, the New York Knicks. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 20 PTS, 9 AST

Trae Young - 14 PTS, 10 AST

Clint Capela - 13 PTS, 5 REB

Raptors Leaders

Pascal Siakam -31  PTS, 12 REB

Scottie Barnes - 21 PTS, 8 AST

Gary Trent Jr. - 21 PTS, 1 REB

Hawks guard Trae Young drives to the rim against Raptors forward Chris Boucher.
