    • November 17, 2021
    New Orleans at Miami Heat
    The Miami Heat attempt to win their third straight game
    The Miami Heat attempt to win their third straight game

    Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

    Where: FTX Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -8

    VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against New Orleans in Miami and five-of-six overall. The Heat are 21-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 15-6 in home games and 6-14 in road games ... Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in four-straight games, the longest such streak of his career ... Over his last six games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 62.1 percent (18-of-29) from the field, 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

    HEAT

    G Tyler Herro

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Dewayne Dedmon

    F Duncan Robinson

    F P.J. Tucker

    PELICANS

    G Devonte Graham

    G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

    C Jonas Valanciunas 

    F Josh Hart

    F Brandon Ingram

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's added muscle: “That’s what he spent the summer in the weight room for, to handle that kind of physicality. And his skill level, working on his ballhandling, his skills, he’s not an easy guy to pressure anymore, not with his physical durability and his skill set. You crowd him too much, he’s going by you, or he has a way of being shifty enough to find an advantage.”

