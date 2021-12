Miami Heat 2021-22 Schedule

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra begins his 14th season in charge. The Heat are searching for their third straight playoff appearance and 11th under Spoelstra. Here's a look at the schedule and how they fared this season:

W, Oct. 21: Heat 137 vs. Bucks 95

Where: FTX Arena

L, Oct. 23: Heat 91 at Pacers 102

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

W, Oct. 25: Heat 107 vs Magic 90

Where: FTX Arena

Game story: N/A

W, Oct. 27: Heat 106 at Nets 93

Where: Barclay Center

W, Oct. 29: Heat 114 at Hornets 99

Where: Spectrum Center

W, Oct. 30: Heat 129 at Grizzlies 103

Where: FedEx Forum

W, Nov. 2: Heat 125 at Mavericks 110

Where: AmericanAirlines Center

L, Nov. 4: Heat 78 at Celtics 95

Where: TD Garden

Nov. 6: Heat 118 vs Jazz 115

Where: FTX Arena

L, Nov. 8: Heat 96 at Nuggets 113

Where: Pepsi Center

L, Nov. 10: Heat 117 at Lakers 120

Where: Staples Center

L, Nov. 11: Heat 109 at Clippers 112

Where: Staples Center

W, Nov. 13: Heat 111 at Jazz 105

Where: Vivint Arena

W, Nov. 15: Heat 103 at Thunder 90

Where: Paycom Center

W, Nov. 17: Heat 113 vs Pelicans 98

Where: Smoothie King Center

W, Nov. 18: Heat 112 vs Wizards 97

Where: FTX Arena

Game story: N/A

L, Nov. 20: Heat 100 at Wizards 103

Where: Capital One Arena

W, Nov. 23: Heat 100 at Pistons 92

Where: Little Caesars Arena

L, Nov. 24: Heat 101 at Timberwolves 113

Where: Target Center

W, Nov. 27: Heat 107 at Bulls 104

Where: United Center

W, Nov. 29: Heat 120 vs Nuggets 111

Where: FTX Arena

Game story: N/A

L, Dec. 1: Heat 94 vs Cavaliers 105

Where: FTX Arena

W, Dec. 3: Heat 113 at Pacers 104

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game story: N/A

L, Dec. 4: Heat 102 at Bucks 124

Where: Fiserv Forum

L, Dec 6: Heat 90 vs Grizzlies 105

Where: FTX Arena

Dec. 8: Heat 113 vs Bucks 104

Where: FTX Arena

W, Dec. 11: Heat 118 vs Bulls 92

Where: FTX Arena

W, Dec. 13: Heat 94 at Cleveland 105

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Game story: N/A

L, Dec. 15: Heat 96 at 76ers 101

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 17: Heat 115 at Magic 105

Where: Amway Center

Game story: N/A

L, Dec. 19: Heat 90 at Pistons 100

Where: Little Caesars Arena

Game story: N/A

W, Dec. 21: Heat 125 vs Pacers 96

Where: FTX Arena

Dec. 23: Heat 115 vs Pistons 112

Where: FTX Arena

Game story: N/A

Dec. 26: Heat 98 vs Magic 83

Where: FTX Arena

Game story: N/A

Dec. 28: Heat 119 vs. Wizards 112

Where: FTX Arena

