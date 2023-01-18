Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Houston Rockets
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Rockets are scheduled to tip off inside Toyota Center at 8 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Cody Martin (knee): DOUBTFUL
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): DOUBTFUL
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot): QUESTIONABLE
