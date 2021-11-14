Lakers: Why Dwight Howard Thinks Teammate Carmelo Anthony Deserves More Shine

During a recent conversation with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Los Angeles Lakers reserve center spoke at length about new teammate Carmelo Anthony, who has cooled off a bit after a hot LA start.

Both the future Hall of Famers are proving to be more essential to the Lakers' staying afloat than fans might have expected prior to the season.

Now in his 19th NBA season (with his sixth NBA franchise), the former 10-time All-Star Anthony is averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per night, while shooting 46.3% from the field, 46.6% from three-point land, and 80% from the charity stripe. In his 18th NBA season (spread across seven NBA teams), the former eight-time All-Star Howard is averaging a more modest 4.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, though those number belie his awesome defensive contributions around the rim. He is connecting on 64% of his field goals, 50% of his three-point looks, and 66.7% of his free-throw attempts.

"Well I just feel like since Carmelo is supposed to be 'old' in NBA years that they [have been] trying to get him out [of the league]," Howard told Rooks.

"I've felt like he's been great since I've met him," Dwight elaborated. "Since college [Anthony won a title with Syracuse], [the] Olympics, everything, he's been the same guy, as far as how he plays. He's never stopped working. He can shoot the ball from anywhere on the court. His name really speaks for how he is, he's mellow."

The 7-6 Lakers will most likely lean even more on Anthony's offense and Howard's defense today in an early afternoon contest against the 4-8 Spurs. Guard Avery Bradley appears to be questionable for the game due to a left ankle sprain. If Bradley can't suit up, he'll join All-Star LeBron James plus role players Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, and Austin Reaves on the sidelines. Guard Talen Horton-Tucker appears likely to make his season debut today, and not a moment too soon.