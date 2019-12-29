'Amazing' Mavs Explode in Second Half, Blow out Warriors 141-121

At the start of their three-game road trip, the Dallas Mavericks were already the most efficient offense in the history of the NBA.

On Saturday night, they exceeded even their own expectations, setting a franchise-record 24 in three-pointers made en route to a dominant 141-121 win over the Golden State Warriors.

To be fair, this is not the same Warriors team that the Mavs beat by 48 points in November, a game in which the Mavericks tied the then-franchise record of 22 three-pointers in a game.

This time around, Golden State had reinforcements, namely D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green, who both missed the previous matchup with injuries.

The Warriors did not make it easy for the Mavs through the first two and a half quarters either, going shot for shot with the Mavs with Russell totaling 32 points (12 in the first two minutes!) before going down with a shoulder contusion and opening the door for the Mavericks.

After that, Dallas was able to gain separation, exploding to a 38-16 run thanks in large part to the dominance of balance from the Mavs offense, as six players finished in double figures and three others scored at least eight points.

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Kristaps Porzingis led the way for Dallas, with Doncic pouring in yet another triple-double, this time scoring 31 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and handing out 15 assists in just 30 minutes of action ... becoming the first player in NBA history to record that stat line while playing 30 or fewer minutes. Luka is also the first player to have multiple triple-doubles of this sort: scoring 30 points and playing 30 or fewer minutes.

Luka also stood up for himself when needlessly shoved down ...

And KP did the same ...

Said Luka of the conflict: "“I was getting pushed. I’m not going to just back up.''

“Doncic was amazing tonight, absolutely amazing,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “To have a 30-point triple-double in three quarters and really did it with – made it look easy – that’s a phenomenal performance. ... He set the table for everybody that was out there.''

Hardaway added another 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting (6-8 from three), while Porzingis scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and pulled down seven rebounds to go along with four blocks.

Seth Curry also contributed 17 points off of the bench, with Delon Wright scoring another 13 and Dwight Powell putting in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith each finished with eight points apiece, while Justin Jackson rounded out the scoring with nine of his own.

As a team, Dallas shot 52.2 percent from the floor and an incredible 47.1 percent from beyond the arc, while hitting a perfect 21-of-21 free-throw attempts in the game.

“It felt like the basket was an ocean,” said Hardaway. “Luckily we can score the ball like we can.''

Dallas (21-10) will have little time to enjoy this win, however, as they head south to Los Angeles (8:30 p.m. CT) to take on the Lakers, who own the best record in the West at 24-7.

The two teams have split each of their previous two meetings, with the Lakers winning 119-110 in Dallas on November 1, and Dallas getting revenge in a 114-100 win in Los Angeles exactly a month later.