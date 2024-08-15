10 Must-Watch Games for the 2024-25 Dallas Mavericks Season
The NBA has released the entire 2024-25 season, giving us plenty of opportunity to look at the fascinating matchups for the Dallas Mavericks. After a run to the NBA Finals last year, the NBA rewarded them with plenty of nationally televised opportunities, as they wanted to showcase the star trio of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson as much as possible.
Not everyone can watch all 82 games of an NBA season. For those who can only tune in here and there, here are the ten Dallas Mavericks games you must watch this season in calendar order.
1. Opening Night Against Victor Wembanyama, October 24th
The Mavericks start the season against French sensation Victor Wembanyama, who had a game-high 26 points against Team USA in the gold medal game of the Olympics, and the San Antonio Spurs. An in-state rivalry to start the season is always a must-watch.
2. Doncic Vs. Booker, October 26th
After the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, nothing will ever be the same between these two teams as long as Devin Booker is in Phoenix and Luka Doncic is in Dallas. There is no love to be had between these two teams and their fans and it always provides an entertaining matchup, especially this early on in the season.
3. Klay's Return to the Bay, November 12th
This will be one of the most highly-anticipated games of the entire NBA season as Klay Thompson returns to play his old team, the Golden State Warriors. He spent 13 seasons in the Bay winning four championships alongside his Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, and now has to play against him for the first time. As the opening game of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup for the Mavs, the stakes will be high on all sides.
4. Jalen Brunson Returns to Dallas With the New Look Knicks, November 27th
Jalen Brunson has blossomed into an All-NBA player since signing leaving the Mavs for the Knicks. While he has no hard feelings towards Dallas, his returns will always have some extra juice to them. The Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges this summer to pair most of the old Villanova team together.
5. Western Conference Finals Rematch on Christmas
The Christmas Day games are some of the most-watched games of the season. After dispatching the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals in five games, the Mavericks will host Anthony Edwards and the Wolves on Christmas in what should be one of the best games of the day.
6. Possible MVP Title Bout Against The Joker, January 14th
Nikola Jokic has won the MVP award in three of the last four seasons, including last year despite Luka Doncic averaging 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG. While they meet a few times before this, a matchup on national TV could have a big impact on the MVP race, one that Doncic should have more momentum for. This is the second of two straight home games against the Denver Nuggets, with the first coming on the 12th.
7. Budding I-35 Rivalry Heads to Dallas, January 17th
The 2024 Western Conference Semifinals provided some chippy moments between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Mavs. While Dallas was able to topple the top-seeded Thunder, OKC has a young squad and will be a contender for the top seed again this season.
8. NBA Finals Rematch in Beantown, February 6th
The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in five games last year, hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the TD Garden. The two teams will meet in Boston for the first time less than two weeks after they meet in Dallas. Will the Mavs put up a better performance this time?
9. Breaking in the Clippers' Intuit Dome, April 4th and 5th
While the Mavs will play the first-ever NBA game in the Intuit Dome in the preseason, they won't play there in the regular season until early April. Last year's first-round series between the LA Clippers and Mavericks provided a lot of memorable moments, including P.J. Washington's "standing on business." They'll also get to be reacquainted with old friend Derrick Jones Jr.
10. LeBron James' Possible Last Game at the AAC, April 9th
While LeBron James hasn't announced his intentions to retire, he's entering his 22nd season in the NBA. At some point, enough will be enough for him. As one of the greatest players of all time, fans should relish any chance they get to watch The King and he loves playing against Luka Doncic.
