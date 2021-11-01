Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against San Antonio Spurs
    Publish date:

    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against San Antonio Spurs

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pacers come into the game with a 1-6 record, and have lost four straight games. 

    Meanwhile, the Spurs are 2-4, but are coming off of a big road-win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. 

    Read More

    Neither team has gotten off to a good start. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
    News

    San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063544_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against San Antonio Spurs

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16018226_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Announce Official Injury Report Before Game With Spurs

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063525_168388303_lowres
    News

    Important Info If You're Betting On The Spurs-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    Malcolm Brogdon
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status Announced For Spurs-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Official Status Announced For Spurs-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13421592_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    T.J. Warren's Status For Spurs-Pacers Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16066395_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Status For Spurs-Pacers Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17067633_168388303_lowres
    News

    Myles Turner Gets The Crowd Hyped Before Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts Game On Sunday

    2 hours ago