Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against San Antonio Spurs

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers come into the game with a 1-6 record, and have lost four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 2-4, but are coming off of a big road-win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Neither team has gotten off to a good start.

