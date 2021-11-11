Pacers Starting Lineup Against Nuggets Without Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Their full starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers will be without one of their best players in star shooting guard Caris LeVert.

Coming into Wednesday's matchup, the Nuggets are 6-4 and coming off of a win over the Miami Heat and the Pacers are 4-7 coming off of a win over the Sacramento Kings.

