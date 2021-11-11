Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Pacers Starting Lineup Against Nuggets Without Caris LeVert
    Publish date:

    Pacers Starting Lineup Against Nuggets Without Caris LeVert

    The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

    The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday night. 

    Their full starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pacers will be without one of their best players in star shooting guard Caris LeVert. 

    Read More

    Coming into Wednesday's matchup, the Nuggets are 6-4 and coming off of a win over the Miami Heat and the Pacers are 4-7 coming off of a win over the Sacramento Kings.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17063544_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Starting Lineup Against Nuggets Without Caris LeVert

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers Without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray And Michael Porter Jr.

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122441_168388303_lowres
    News

    Monte Morris' Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game On Wednesday

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_16066395_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Surprising Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game On Wednesday Night In Denver

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    16 minutes ago
    Malcolm Brogdon
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_13422227_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

    59 minutes ago