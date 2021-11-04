Raptors' Scottie Barnes Cleared to Return

The Toronto Raptors got some good news Thursday morning as team doctors have approved Scottie Barnes' return for Friday night.

The 20-year-old rookie missed Toronto's last two games with a right thumb sprain he suffered last Saturday night. X-rays following the game came back negative and after a few days of rest, he returned to practice Thursday.

Barnes was red hot to start the season for the Raptors, averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and shooting 55% from the floor.

His return should push Svi Mykhailiuk back to the bench after the Ukrainian wing started a pair of games in Barnes' place.

Toronto will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

