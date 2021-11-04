Raptors' Scottie Barnes Cleared to Return

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Scottie Barnes Cleared to Return

    The Toronto Raptors will have rookie star Scottie Barnes back in the lineup on Friday night vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers
    The Toronto Raptors got some good news Thursday morning as team doctors have approved Scottie Barnes' return for Friday night.

    The 20-year-old rookie missed Toronto's last two games with a right thumb sprain he suffered last Saturday night. X-rays following the game came back negative and after a few days of rest, he returned to practice Thursday.

    Barnes was red hot to start the season for the Raptors, averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and shooting 55% from the floor.

    His return should push Svi Mykhailiuk back to the bench after the Ukrainian wing started a pair of games in Barnes' place. 

    Toronto will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

