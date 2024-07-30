Raptors Unveil New Logo on Social Media to Honor 30th Anniversary
A Toronto Raptors rebrand appears to be on the horizon.
There's still been no official word from the organization regarding any rebranding efforts, but it certainly appears as though the Raptors will be leaning into their old-school purple colors for next season. Toronto unveiled a new purple logo on social media that appears to be for the organization's 30th anniversary.
The logo features a purple number 30 with Toronto's raptors claw basketball logo inside the zero.
The expectation is Toronto will undergo some rebranding efforts in honor of the organization's 30th season. The organization debuted a new slogan 'The Future Starts Now' during its press conference to announce the re-signings of Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley and leaned heavily into the purple iconography during the announcement.
The 30th season also coincides with Vince Carter being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year and the Raptors are expected to honor the former legend at some point this season. As for what specifically to expect, Toronto remains quiet.
"It's a secret," the Raptors president Masai Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability last spring.
The Raptors moved away from the dinosaur logo ahead of the 2015-16 season and have used red, black, and white as their primary colors since the 2008-09 season. Before that, Toronto's logo featured a dinosaur logo with purple since the team's inception in 1995.
"Purple's a good color," Raptors forward Scottie Barnes said with a smile following the announcement of his contract earlier this month.
The Raptors changed their logo on all of their social media accounts Tuesday morning.