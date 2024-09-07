Spurs Starter, Friday, September 6, 2024: Would Spurs Consider Brandon Ingram Trade?
The San Antonio Spurs already have a full roster centered around Victor Wembanyama and featuring other rising stars like Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and even Jeremy Sochan, but there's always the lingering idea in the air of moves that the young team could make.
While many of them might seem far-fetched — though it should be noted that the Spurs have more assests than most teams across the NBA — one of them could make sense. The question is just whether or not San Antonio would jump at it.
“Since Victor Wembanyama is on his rookie deal and Devin Vassell signed for less than the max, San Antonio might even be able to justify a slight overpay of (Brandon) Ingram for the next two or three years," Bleacher Report proposed in a recent mock trade.
“If there's an organization and coaching staff that might finally be able to leverage Ingram's frame toward really good defense, it might be San Antonio.”
The move would be an interesting proposition. Ingram, who also brings a high level of scoring to the table, could certainly prove to be another threat alongside Wembanyama, but depending on how much the Pelicans would demand in return, it could throw off the current trajectory that the Spurs have been on.
And if it didn't work out? San Antonio wouldn't even want to think about that prospect.
Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: HARRISON BARNES' EXPERIENCE, SHOOTING A LIKELY BOON FOR SPURS
Harrison Barnes enters the San Antonio Spurs with vast experience and plenty to dispel on his younger teammates. Whether it be on the court or in the locker room, he's looking to do just that en route to a much-improved squad.
2. WATCH: EXPLAINING STEPHON CASTLE'S EXPECTATIONS, PROMISE
First on the list of names poised for big seasons with the San Antonio Spurs not named Victor Wembanyama is Stephon Castle. The rookie, fresh off an NCAA title, has high expectations, but a lot of promise as well.
Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to find out more:
3. READ: KELDON JOHNSON OFFICIALLY SURRENDERS NO. 3 TO CHRIS PAUL
New San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul will maintain his "CP3" status, as Keldon Johnson agreed to change from No. 3 to No. 0.
THE DRAFT
THE SCHEDULE
There are 46 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Anthony Edwards Receives Praiseful Moniker From Kevin Durant
- TNT Files Lawsuit Against NBA For Breaching Contract
- LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Opposed Trade to GSW
- Ex-Grizzlies Star Tony Allen Reveals Comical Exchange With Steph Curry
- Carmelo Anthony Speaks On Jayson Tatum's Olympic Benching
THE CLOSER
