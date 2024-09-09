Spurs Starter, Monday, September 9, 2024: Did Cedi Osman Favor Job Security Over Opportunity?
Three weeks remain until the beginning of training camp for the San Antonio Spurs. As such, 21 players will suit up looking to secure their spots on the final 18-man roster (15 full-time and three two-way players) and while many of them are familiar, some will be first-time Spurs.
Others won't be joining the festivities at all — Cedi Osman included.
Last season, Osman played in 72 games, averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on near 40 percent shooting from 3-point land. He played his role well — that was, a bench plug with scoring capabilities — especially being one of the more experienced players San Antonio had, but ultimately wasn't invited back after his Cleveland Cavaliers contract expired.
So, with no place to call home, Osman ultimately signed overseas with Greek club Panathinaikos.
He's far from the only NBA veteran to make the jump from the United States to a foreign club, but what made his situation stand out was an apparent invite to join the Los Angeles Lakers for their training camp. Osman reportedly turned down said offer, citing a lack of job security.
Without a guarantee that he'd make the Lakers' regular-season roster, the Turkish forward made the decision to favor security over opportunity. Perhaps his status as one of LeBron James' favorites wasn't enough — but now, he's set to make an impact elsewhere.
Former San Antonio Spurs forward Cedi Osman has signed with Greek club Panathinaikos, putting a halt to his seven-year NBA career.
San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley has shown flashes of high potential during his time with the Spurs, but he certainly does have more to prove.
Can't keep up with what draft picks the San Antonio Spurs have over the next few years? We've got you covered.
THE SCHEDULE
There are 43 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
