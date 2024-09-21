Spurs Starter, Saturday, September 21, 2024: Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul Share First Look in Spurs Gear
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
Spurs week is almost here as media day is just around the corner, and soon enough, real photos of Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes and Stephon Castle wearing the iconic Silver & Black threads will exist.
But for now, the two veterans in practice gear will have to suffice. Luckily, those already exist.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spoke highly of the two veterans over the offseason, especially considering what they bring to such a young team. And while both players know that mentoring — in some form or fashion — is part of thier job decription, they're also looking to simply play basketball.
In a different way, that'll be just as helpful.
Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: SPURS' NBA CUP COURT, CITY EDITION JERSEYS LEAKED
The San Antonio Spurs will debut a new NBA Cup court design and updated uniforms for the upcoming season.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. WATCH: WHERE DOES GREGG POPOVICH RANK AMONG NBA COACHES?
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been with the franchise for its ups and downs, but entering Year 30, is he still a top-10 coach in the NBA?
Watch the latest episode of Locked On Spurs to find out more:
3. READ: FORMER SPUR PRAISES VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, STEPHON CASTLE
Former San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay had plenty of positive things to say regarding the outlook of the Silver & Black in the near future.
Read the full story at the link above.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
- Stephon Castle Knows Winning, Now Has Chance To Keep At It
- Who Would Spurs Protect in NBA Expansion Draft?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
- Harrison Ingram's Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
THE SCHEDULE
There are 31 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
THE CLOSER
Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Saturday.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here