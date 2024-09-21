Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Saturday, September 21, 2024: Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul Share First Look in Spurs Gear

Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) in the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.

Spurs week is almost here as media day is just around the corner, and soon enough, real photos of Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes and Stephon Castle wearing the iconic Silver & Black threads will exist.

But for now, the two veterans in practice gear will have to suffice. Luckily, those already exist.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spoke highly of the two veterans over the offseason, especially considering what they bring to such a young team. And while both players know that mentoring — in some form or fashion — is part of thier job decription, they're also looking to simply play basketball.

In a different way, that'll be just as helpful.

Now, here are some headlines:

THE NEWS

1. READ: SPURS' NBA CUP COURT, CITY EDITION JERSEYS LEAKED

The San Antonio Spurs will debut a new NBA Cup court design and updated uniforms for the upcoming season.

Read the full story at the link above.

2. WATCH: WHERE DOES GREGG POPOVICH RANK AMONG NBA COACHES?

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been with the franchise for its ups and downs, but entering Year 30, is he still a top-10 coach in the NBA?

Watch the latest episode of Locked On Spurs to find out more:

3. READ: FORMER SPUR PRAISES VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, STEPHON CASTLE

Former San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay had plenty of positive things to say regarding the outlook of the Silver & Black in the near future.

Read the full story at the link above.

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

THE SCHEDULE

There are 31 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

THE CLOSER

Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Saturday.

