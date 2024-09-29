Spurs Starter, Sunday, September 29, 2024: Spurs Celebrate 3 Years with Self Financial
Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs will continue to partner with Self Financial, making it the official credit building app of the team for the third straight season.
The Spurs will don Self's logo on their jerseys once again, but also work with the brand on multiple fan and game engagements throughout the season as part of an expanded partnership effort, including one of their Jr. WNBA program "Spurs Her Time to Play"
“We’re touched by Self’s passionate and unwavering support of pivotal impact programs such as SCLI and Her Time to Play,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Commercial Officer Frank Miceli said. “The work we’ve led together in the first two years of this partnership has been incredibly fulfilling for our organization, and we’re looking forward to new opportunities in this third season."
Monday morning will be the first time fans can see the Spurs ahead of Victor Wembanyama's second season. And along with the pictures will be Self's logo on the left side.
1. READ: PREVIEWING THE SPURS' SHOOTING GUARD UNIT
The San Antonio Spurs don't have nearly as many two-guards as they do ball-handlers, but there are some solid players who fit such a mold. Here they are, and what they could provide next season.
2. READ: HOW MUCH ARE VICTOR WEMBANYAMA TRADING CARDS WORTH?
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is gearing up for his second NBA season, and with all the hype still surrounding him, the value of his trading cards is still going up.
3. WATCH: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA MAKES FROST BANK CENTER APPEARANCE
The San Antonio Spurs had a homecoming celebration at their home arena and Victor Wembanyama addressed the fans and gave them hope for a big season.
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
- Stephon Castle Knows Winning, Now Has Chance To Keep At It
- Who Would Spurs Protect in NBA Expansion Draft?
- Where Can Stephon Castle Help the Spurs Next Season?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
- Harrison Ingram's Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
There are 23 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
I feel no pressure to be like David, because I can't be. He was an incredible role model."- Tim Duncan to Sports Illustrated
