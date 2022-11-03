Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report Revealed

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report Revealed

Both the Warriors and Magic will be without some players in this matchup
It is a very light day for NBA games, but the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic are two of the four teams scheduled to play. Both teams have injuries to report, but Orlando's list is much longer than Golden State's.

For Orlando, they will be without Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, and Moritz Wagner. Terrence Ross is listed as questionable, and could join that long list of unavailable players.

For the Warriors, their injury report looks the same way it has for several games now, with Donte DiVincenzo and Andre Iguodala as the only listed names. Both players remain out with their respective injuries.

This has been a rough road trip for the Warriors, who continue to struggle early in the season. This game against the Magic is a good opportunity to turn things around, but with the way Golden State has played lately, they could lose to anybody.

Steph Curry has still been great, but his supporting cast has not been. There are issues on both sides of the ball that are costing the Warriors wins right now, and those will have to be cleaned up if they want to reach the level they expect to be at. As the defending champions, Golden State knows they will get every opponent's best effort each night, and so far they have looked unprepared for that.

