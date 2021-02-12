49ers Keep or Release: Safety

With the new coordinator in position, we will take a look at the final position group on the defense, safety, and see who will be kept, and who will be released.

The 49ers defense was among the best in the NFL in 2019 and helped pave the way to a berth in the Super Bowl.

This group continued to play at a very high level in 2020 despite losing a number of starters to injury. Shortly after the season ended, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh moved on to become the New York Jets head coach, and was replaced by DeMeco Ryans. Ryans has been on the coaching staff since the current regime took over in 2017, serving as the inside linebackers coach since 2018.

Ryans may add a few of his own wrinkles, but look for the 49ers to continue to build on the scheme that Saleh put in place. With the new coordinator in position, we will take a look at the final position group on the defense, safety, and see who will be kept, and who will be released.

Jimmie Ward

Following the 2019 season the 49ers gave Ward a new three-year, $28.5 million contract to return. While he may not make many big plays, he is terrific at limiting the opponents from making them as well, and that’s his primary job.

While Ward would miss a chance for an interception that might have changed the outcome against New Orleans, he would come up with two big forced fumbles a couple of weeks later in an upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 849 snaps played by Ward in 2020 were the most the seven-year veteran has played in his career, and he finished with 73 total tackles, third best on the 49ers. Ward’s ability to slide down from his normal safety position and cover a slot receiver or tight end when in Nickel or Dime situations will provide a lot of flexibility and allow Ryans to disguise the coverages.

Keep or Release: Keep

Ward will definitely be back in 2021, but his contract will be something to keep an eye on. With a salary cap hit of just less than $11 million, the 49ers may look to restructure Ward’s contract to buy them some space by converting some of his $8 million base salary to bonus and push that into 2022 or possibly even add another year to the deal.

Jaquiski Tartt

Tartt is one of the best safeties in the NFL when healthy. Unfortunately for the 49ers, the six-year veteran has missed 24 games over the last four seasons and has never played a full 16 game schedule.

Tartt played a career low 373 snaps in 2020. The highlight of his season would come in the season opener against Arizona when he would intercept a Kyler Murray pass, the first turnover by Murray in his young career against the 49ers.

Tartt would finish 2020 with 30 tackles, the one interception, and four passes defensed

Keep or Release: Release

An unrestricted free agent, it isn’t expected that Tartt will be back with the 49ers in 2021.

Tarvarius Moore

With Jaquiski Tartt sidelined for most of 2020, Moore would replace the veteran for eight of the final ten games of the season, a career high.

While there were some rough patches for Moore, bad angles being the biggest issue that he needs to improve, he held up pretty well in the starting lineup. Moore would finish fifth on the 49ers with 52 tackles, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery

Keep or Release: Keep

Moore is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will be due just over $1 million in 2021. His play over the final seven weeks should put him in good position to compete for the starting safety spot opposite Ward.

Marcell Harris

Harris made four starts in 2021 and finished with 37 tackles, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered

The 2018 sixth round draft pick has struggled early in his career with missed tackles due to being a little overaggressive but showed a lot of improvement in this area, reducing his missed tackles to a career best 9.8 percent.

Keep or Release: Bring him back

As a restricted free agent, the 49ers should be able to bring Harris back for a low cost to compete with Moore for a starting role and to reprise his role on special teams.

Kai Nacua

Nacua has bounced around the NFL since originally signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The BYU safety signed with the 49ers on November 24th and was on the active roster for the last five games of the regular season. During those five games, Nacua played 69 snaps, 66 of which were on special teams and recorded one tackle.

Keep or Release: Back in camp

The 49ers re-signed Nacua on February 11, and he will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Jonathan Cyprien

The veteran safety was active for four games and played 64 snaps, all on special teams. He was placed on injured reserve on November 17 and waived in mid-December.

Keep or Release: Release

Cyprien will not be brought back.

Obi Melifonwu, Jared Mayden, Chris Edwards – All three will compete for a roster spot in training camp

Melifonwu signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers on January 4, 2021.

Originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2017 draft, the UConn product dealt with injuries during his lone season in Oakland, playing only 76 snaps, 42 of which were on special teams, recording seven tackles.

After spending the beginning of 2018 on injured reserve, the Raiders released Melifonwu and he signed with the New England Patriots in November. He played 45 snaps in two games, recording two tackles. Melifonwu would spend all of 2019 on the Patriots practice squad and went unsigned in 2020.

Mayden was signed by the 49ers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. The Alabama safety would spend the majority of the season on the practice squad, being elevated to the active roster for Week 7 against New England and Week 10 against New Orleans. He would play 24 special teams snaps and record a tackle against the Saints. He signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers on January 6, 2021.

Edwards played collegiately at Idaho and was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders in 2016. He spent 2017-2019 in the CFL and joined the 49ers on 11/24/2020. He has signed a reserve/future contract.

*All stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com and sports-reference.com

Follow me on Twitter: @JackHammer_NFL