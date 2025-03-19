All Bengals

'Best Chance To Win A Super Bowl' - Former NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III Praises Bengals' WR Deals

Cincinnati inked the duo to new contracts on Tuesday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals receivers Tee Higgins (left) and Ja’marr Chase take the stage during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for the pair at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals receivers Tee Higgins (left) and Ja’marr Chase take the stage during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for the pair at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to new contracts on Tuesday and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III loves the move.

He joined The Dan Patrick Show this week to note it's harder to find elite wide receivers than it is to find offensive linemen to protect Joe Burrow.

"I believe the Bengals gave themselves the best chance to win a Super Bowl in the next four years by signing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins," Griffin said. "Now, if I could be critical for a second, I would have done it earlier. If you do it earlier, and I don't mean earlier in the offseason. I mean, like a few years ago, they don't cost as much. The Eagles got AJ Brown and Devonta Smith for $100 million less than the Bengals ended up getting Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That to me, is the only critical part of it. But when it comes to a quarterback, Joe Burrow, standing on business, saying, 'Hey, you got to sign my guys, or else.' I think that was a message to the Bengals like, 'All right, we just can't be cheap here.'"

Griffin is a fellow Heisman Trophy winner with Burrow and respects how much he went to bat for his teammates in the media, eventually leading to the Bengals agreeing to contracts with multi-year guarantees for Chase and Higgins.

"I know everyone is like moving the goalposts now because they didn't think Mike Brown, the Bengals would pay all three guys. Well, they did," Griffin said about deals for Burrow, Chase, and Higgins. "They understand that making their quarterback happy is the best thing for their team. It shows that he has his teammates back in the locker room, and let's be real, who wouldn't want Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as their one-two punch in that receiver room, they can find offensive linemen to maybe hold on for dear life for 2.5 seconds, you can't find guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins every day."

Cincinnati found two gems in the wide receiver mine and locked them in for the majority of this decade. 

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee

Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars

Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'

Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks

'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson

Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back

Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week

Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets

Watch: Top Draft Prospect Luther Burden Picks Joe Burrow to Catch Passes From Above Other NFL Stars

CBS Sports Gives Bengals Mediocre Grade Following First Few Days of 2025 NFL Free Agency

Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far

'Everybody Around The League Knows That's Me' - T.J. Slaton Highlights Key Role He Expects To Fill With Bengals

'I've Always Wanted To Come Back' - Samaje Perine Discusses Return To Cincinnati, Role He Expects To Play

Highly Touted Edge Rusher James Pearce Jr. Lands With Bengals in Mock Draft From The Ringer

'Everybody's Goal Is To Compete For A Championship' - Mike Gesicki Discusses New Contract With Bengals

NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'

Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets

Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It

Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson

Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?

Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?

Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant

Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'

Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency

Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021

'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+