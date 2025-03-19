'We're Doing the Right Things' - Joe Burrow Signs Off on Bengals' Offseason Moves
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to four-year contract extensions on Tuesday.
Chase is the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Higgins not only got his wish of staying in Cincinnati, but he became one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.
It's fair to say Bengals star quarterback was pleased with both moves.
"I think everybody was confident we'd get Ja'Marr done," Burrow told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "But to be able to get Tee done along with that speaks volumes about ownership, Duke, Zac and their ability to get those things done."
Chase is fresh off of a record-setting season where he became the fifth player since the AFL-NFL merger to win the Triple Crown. He led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).
Higgins had a career-high 10 touchdowns in 12 games and it felt like every single one of his 73 catches went for first downs last season. In reality, 48 of his 73 receptions moved the chains, but the 26-year-old made a major impact and continues to grow as a player.
After months of speculation about this offseason and how Burrow is feeling about the direction of the Bengals' franchise, he made it known that he's pleased with what they've done to the roster over the past few months.
"They're two of the best players at what they do," Burrow said. "When you can re-sign guys like that and keep them around for an extended period of time, that gives you the best chance to go out and win Super Bowls and win a lot of games and win division championships. We got two of our best players re-signed. That's a big deal. Plus, Mike G. We're doing the right things."
Burrow pushed for Chase and Higgins. He called Higgins "a need" in December. He followed that up by praising the star receiving for the remainder of the season. His press tour continued during Super Bowl radio row.
Why?
Burrow knows the Bengals are far better with Chase and Higgins than they'd be without both star receivers.
"We know how defenses feel when they step on the field against us. We feel it when we're out there," Burrow said. "As long as we continue to put in the work to be the best we can be, the sky's the limit for us.
"We're paying the right guys. Guys who work really hard for what they have. Guys who aren't going to get complacent or anything like that. Guys who really care about the product they put on the field, and care about the fans and the organization and the people in the locker room. We've got the right guys."
More work needs to be done, but Burrow is certainly pleased that Higgins and Chase both got four year deals from the Bengals.
Cincinnati's front office did what they needed to do to keep two of their biggest stars. Now it's about adding the pieces necessary to the roster to give Burrow and his star receivers a real chance at making a Super Bowl run this season.
