Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Flash Potential, but Still Working to Get in Sync

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expecting to have an explosive offense this season with Joe Burrow fully healthy and fifth overall pick Ja'Marr Chase on the roster.

Both former LSU stars flashed their potential during Thursday's practice, but they couldn't connect downfield.

First, Chase got downfield separation for Chidobe Awuzie, but Burrow's throw hung up in the air and gave the former Cowboys cornerback to recover and knock the pass down. Watch the play below.

Burrow made up for it later in practice, throwing a perfect ball downfield to Chase, who once again got open downfield. The fifth pick would've easily scored a touchdown, but the ball went right through his hands.

The good news is Chase isn't having any trouble getting separation. The bad news is the 9-1 connection couldn't hook up on either play.

There's no reason to panic. Thursday was the first time the Bengals tried to push the ball downfield. Training camp is for making mistakes and learning from them.

For more highlights from camp, watch the videos below.

