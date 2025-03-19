'We Can Work On That' - Ja'Marr Chase Jokes Cincinnati Can Improve On Its Food As Bengals Career Extends
CINCINNATI — There were plenty of fun moments from Tuesday's celebratory contract press conference with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The former got plenty of laughs when he broke down why Cincinnati makes sense as a place to continue his NFL career.
The city's cuisine is not one of those selling points for the New Orleans, LA native, which is widely considered one of the best food cities on earth.
"I like Cincinnati because it gives me an opportunity to come here and focus," Chase said. "I'm not distracted out here. There's not too many things to get me off pace. It's strictly what I'm focused on, that's really tunnel version for me to play football. At the end of the day, the food's not the best. We can work on that. I'm from New Orleans. I'm not used to the food yet. But overall, honestly, I just think that's the biggest picture for me. I don't have no distractions here and I can just play football. And my quarterback's here. And Tee's here."
It doesn't sound like Chase will be buying a lot of Cincinnati chili with the reported $112 million guaranteed coming his way on this new four-year, $161 million deal.
He actually didn't have an answer for what his first big purchase will be with the new money, what he does know is life is better on and off the field with Higgins.
"I really was not trying to let Tee go for me," Chase said about keeping his buddy in town. "I don't know about Joe (Burrow), but it's hard when you're out there and Tee's not out there. You know what I'm saying, not easy at all. Tee out there, it makes my job easier. I make his job easier. We make the running backs job easier. So the whole game slows down. For me. It gets easier for some people. So he's just a big help."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdownsand so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee
Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars
Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'
Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks
'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson
Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back
Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Watch: Top Draft Prospect Luther Burden Picks Joe Burrow to Catch Passes From Above Other NFL Stars
CBS Sports Gives Bengals Mediocre Grade Following First Few Days of 2025 NFL Free Agency
Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far
'Everybody Around The League Knows That's Me' - T.J. Slaton Highlights Key Role He Expects To Fill With Bengals
'I've Always Wanted To Come Back' - Samaje Perine Discusses Return To Cincinnati, Role He Expects To Play
Highly Touted Edge Rusher James Pearce Jr. Lands With Bengals in Mock Draft From The Ringer
'Everybody's Goal Is To Compete For A Championship' - Mike Gesicki Discusses New Contract With Bengals
NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It
Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast