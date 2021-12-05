Joe Burrow Gives Update on Injured Finger Following Bengals' Loss to Chargers

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a dislocated right pinkie finger in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Burrow finished the game, but it was noticeable swollen on the sideline.

"I'm not gonna miss any time," Burrow said after the game. "I was able to finish the game. Unless it somehow gets worse then I'll be playing next week."

Burrow completed 24-of-40 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for a score.

The Bengals host the 49ers next week at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:25 ET on Sunday, Dec. 10.

