Halftime Observations: Bengals Rolling Past Steelers, Lead 31-3

Cincinnati is hoping to sweep Pittsburgh for the first time since 2009.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals played arguably their best half of football this season. They have a 31-3 halftime lead over the Steelers.

Cincinnati scored on their first four offensive possessions.

Joe Burrow completed 14-of-16 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a score.

Burrow was sacked twice, but that didn't stop the offense from converting on third down. Cincinnati has converted on 4-of-5 third down attempts.

The Bengals haven't swept the Steelers since 2009. They haven't beat Pittsburgh three-straight times since 1990. They're one half of football away from accomplishing both feats.

Here are some halftime observations.

Fast Start

The Bengals received the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards on 10 plays. Burrow ran for an 8-yard touchdown to give the Bengals an early 7-0 lead.

The hot start continued when Eli Apple intercepted a Ben Roethlisberger pass and returned it 50 yards. Cincinnati settled for a field goal, but they had a 10-0 lead less than nine minutes into the game.

Watch First Half Highlights Here

Mixon Goin' Crazy

Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran for 117 yards and one touchdown on 20 first half rushing attempts. He's scored in eight-straight games.

The Bengals established the run early and never looked back. Mixon's performance has made life much easier on Burrow, who had one of his most efficient halves of football this season.

Run Game

The Bengals' passing game got going in the second quarter, but they established the run early. Cincinnati had 11 rushing attempts to just five passes in the first quarter.

The offense moved the ball up and down the field. They kept the Steelers' defense off balance all half long.

Tee Time

Tee Higgins had his best half of football this season. Not only did he have a Randy Moss-like touchdown grab, but he had multiple first down catches that helped extend drives.

Higgins has five receptions (five targets) for 95 yards and one touchdown.

The Bengals Will Win the Game If...

The Bengals can't turn the ball over in the second half. They've built a big lead and they're playing well in all phases.

The Steelers will receive the second half kickoff, which gives them a chance to cut into the lead. Getting an early stop and re-establishing the momentum early in the third quarter is also critical.

Cincinnati is running the ball well. Look for them to continue to pound the rock. If they do that and avoid any turnovers, then they should win the game.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Keys to Victory

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook