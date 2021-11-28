Watch: Joe Burrow Runs for 8-Yard Touchdown, Bengals Take Early Lead

The Bengals have an early 7-0 lead.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 2009. They got off to a good start.

Joe Burrow scored on an 8-yard touchdown run on Cincinnati's opening drive. The Bengals have a 7-0 lead. Watch the play below.

