Look: C.J. Uzomah's Pregame Attire is Hilarious

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Look: C.J. Uzomah Wears 'Elf' Pregame Attire Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Ravens

    Cincinnati is hosting Baltimore on Sunday with first place in the AFC North on the line.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah's wore some festive pregame attire on Sunday ahead of a pivotal AFC North matchup against the Ravens. 

    The 28-year-old dressed up as "Elf." Check out pictures and a video below. For more on Sunday's matchup, go here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Ravens With AFC North on the Line

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Read More

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (29) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    39 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) smiles after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Look: C.J. Uzomah's Pregame Attire is Hilarious

    10 seconds ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor during an official review in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Bengals Must Take Advantage of the Opportunity They've Been Given

    2 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    20 hours ago
    Tyler Huntley
    News

    The Ravens' QB Issues Continue, Josh Johnson Could Start Against Bengals

    22 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Tyler Huntley
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Week 16 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    Dec 25, 2021
    Mark Andrews, Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

    Dec 25, 2021
    Joe Burrow Chargers
    News

    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Sunday's AFC North Showdown Against Ravens

    Dec 24, 2021