    January 2, 2022
    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase for Third Touchdown of the Day

    Cincinnati trails Kansas City 28-24.
    CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection is carrying the Bengals. 

    Burrow found Chase for a 69-yard touchdown on their opening possession of the second half. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 28-24. 

    It was Chase's third touchdown of the game.

