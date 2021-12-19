Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Watch: Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off Field After Taking Big Hit Against Bengals

    Cincinnati has a 9-3 lead in the third quarter.
    Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field after taking a big hit from Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill in the third quarter of Sunday's game. 

    Bridgewater was tended to by multiple trainers before being put on a stretcher and carted to the locker room. Hopefully it isn't as serious as it looked.  

    Bridgewater has movement in all of his extremities, but has been transported to a local hospital according to CBS' Evan Washburn. 

    He was replaced by Drew Lock. Watch the play below. 

    Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to hand off the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
