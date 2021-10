Bengals Receive High Grades For Two Key Offseason Moves

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense has shined bright so far this season. They've exceeded most people's expectations and have become a top-10 unit in multiple categories.

They aggressively addressed their biggest weaknesses this offseason by adding Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awzuie, Mike Hilton, Larry Ogunjobi and other defensive players that have played well so far.

NFL executives have been impressed with the Bengals' additions in free agency.

"Trey Hendrickson has been a pleasant surprise," an NFC exec told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Saw him more as a situational guy in the past, but he's put it all together this year. Not only is he getting sacks, but he's also creating disruption and sacks for his teammates."

Hendrickson leads the team with 5.5 sacks. He also has 11 quarterback hits. The Bengals were given an "A" grade for signing him in the article.

Hendrickson has been the Bengals' only consistent pass rusher off the edge and it looks like he was worth every penny of the 4-year, $60 million contract the Bengals signed him to this offseason.

The 26-year-old isn't the only player that received praise. Awuzie is considered one of the "best early-value" signings according to Fowler.

"His three-year, $21.75 million deal is looking good for the Bengals. Awuzie's Pro Football Focus grade is a solid 77.8," Fowler wrote. "The Bengals are happy with all of their defensive free-agent additions, including slot corner Mike Hilton and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

There are plenty of interesting nuggets in Fowler's report, including a grade for former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III, who signed with Washington this offseason. Check out the entire article here.

