Bengals to Workout Georgia Offensive Lineman Jamaree Salyer Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to workout Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
The 21-year-old played all five offensive line spots for the Bulldogs, but will likely play guard at the next level.
The Saints, Packers, Broncos and Raiders are also interested in Salyer according to the report.
Salyer is expected to be a mid-round pick. Cincinnati will likely take at least one offensive lineman in the draft. His ability to play both guard spots and even kick out to tackle could give him an edge over other prospects
