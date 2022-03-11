Anderson knows a thing or two about right tackles.

CINCINNATI — The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly having trade discussions involving starting right tackle La'el Collins.

That's sparked plenty of speculation about where he could land and which teams should be interested in the 28-year-old.

Naturally, the Bengals were one of those teams. They desperately need to upgrade their offensive line this offseason. Could Collins be a good fit in Cincinnati?

Bengals legend Willie Anderson worked with the Cowboys star in the past. He praised Collins on Friday.

"Hmmm. He’s a real dog!" Anderson tweeted. "The kind you want protecting your yard!"

In this scenario, Burrow is the Bengals' yard and Collins might be the right guy to help protect him.

Collins allowed two sacks in 671 offensive snaps and earned an 82.0 overall grade in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 12 games after missing the entire 2020 season with a hip injury.

He still has three years remaining on his contract. It's unclear what the Cowboys are looking for in a potential trade, but a mid-round draft pick might get it done since Dallas wants Collins' contract off their books.

