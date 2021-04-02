NFL Executives and Personnel Question Bengals' Biggest Free Agent Signing
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million with the Jets in free agency last month.
Shortly after he agreed to terms with New York, Cincinnati pivoted and signed former Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract.
League executives and evaluators question the move according to a recent article released by Mike Sando of The Athletic.
“I thought that was a drastic overpay for Hendrickson,” an evaluator told Sando. “He is solid, tough and instinctive, but doesn’t have explosive traits. Sometimes you watch the games and wonder how he got that production.”
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
Hendrickson had a career-high 13.5 sacks for the Saints in 2020. He had just 6.5 sacks in his previous 30 games.
The Bengals are banking on the 26-year-old to continue to develop and become a dominant edge rusher. They also like his versatility and ability to stop the run.
It's a big risk. It's also one that Cincinnati might've had to take. Locking up Henderson was crucial to a defense that hopes to take multiple steps forward this season.
The Bengals also brought in Larry Ogunjobi, who should bolster their interior pass rush.
If Henderson is productive and becomes a core piece of the Bengals' future then he'll be worth every penny of that huge $60 million contract. Cincinnati believes that'll be the case. People around the league have their concerns.
Time will tell if the Bengals got it right with Hendrickson.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches
How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade
Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver
Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard
Penn State Stars Have Huge Day
Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts
Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman
Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals