NFL Executives and Personnel Question Bengals' Biggest Free Agent Signing

The Bengals are banking on their highest-paid signing to take another step forward in 2021

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million with the Jets in free agency last month.

Shortly after he agreed to terms with New York, Cincinnati pivoted and signed former Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract.

League executives and evaluators question the move according to a recent article released by Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“I thought that was a drastic overpay for Hendrickson,” an evaluator told Sando. “He is solid, tough and instinctive, but doesn’t have explosive traits. Sometimes you watch the games and wonder how he got that production.”

Hendrickson had a career-high 13.5 sacks for the Saints in 2020. He had just 6.5 sacks in his previous 30 games.

The Bengals are banking on the 26-year-old to continue to develop and become a dominant edge rusher. They also like his versatility and ability to stop the run.

It's a big risk. It's also one that Cincinnati might've had to take. Locking up Henderson was crucial to a defense that hopes to take multiple steps forward this season.

The Bengals also brought in Larry Ogunjobi, who should bolster their interior pass rush.

If Henderson is productive and becomes a core piece of the Bengals' future then he'll be worth every penny of that huge $60 million contract. Cincinnati believes that'll be the case. People around the league have their concerns.

Time will tell if the Bengals got it right with Hendrickson.

