A.J. Green Reaches Big Milestone on Monday Night Football

    December 14, 2021
    A.J. Green Eclipsed 10,000 Career Receiving Yards on Monday Night Football

    The former Bengals star has played well for the Cardinals.
    CINCINNATI — A.J. Green joined the 10,000-yard club on Monday night. 

    The seven-time Pro Bowler had two receptions for 26 yards in the first half of the Cardinals' matchup with the Rams. 

    Green is the fifth active player to have 10,000 receiving yards in his career.

    DeAndre Hopkins, DeSean Jackson, Antonio Brown and Julio Jones are the only active players to reach that feat. 

    Green signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cardinals in March. He spent the first 10 years of his career in Cincinnati.

    He's second in Bengals history in multiple receiving categories including receptions (649), yards (9,430) and touchdowns (65).

    Green entered Monday's game with 35 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns this season. 

    Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tyler Hall (33) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
