Ravens Going After One of the Top Remaining Free Agent Wide Receivers

This is one of the Bengals' potential targets in free agency

CINCINNATI — The Ravens are trying to land one of the top remaining free agent wide receivers.

Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins will visit Baltimore on Monday night and Tuesday morning according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old is arguably the best pass catcher on the market. He has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, but he's a difference maker when he's on the field.

The Ravens have been looking to add a veteran wide receiver since free agency started. They made JuJu Smith-Schuster a size-able offer.

Watkins could reunite with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was in Buffalo with the former fourth overall pick.

He would also be a natural fit in Cincinnati. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor worked with him in 2017 when he was the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach. Watkins would be a perfect third or fourth wide receiver for Burrow. He can stretch the field and would instantly become the most athletic wide receiver on the roster.

Instead of giving the Bengals a boost, he may be joining a division rival.

