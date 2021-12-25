The Ravens' QB Issues Continue, Josh Johnson Could Start Against Bengals

Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Tyler Huntley Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List, Won't Play Against Bengals on Sunday

    Baltimore continues to have issues at quarterback.
    CINCINNATI — The Ravens are placing Tyler Huntley on COVID-19 Reserve List according to Ian Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. That means Baltimore could be forced to start Josh Johnson at quarterback on Sunday against Cincinnati. 

    Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury. He didn't play in Week 15 against the Packers and hasn't practiced all week. Huntley was expected to start, but he won't get the opportunity. 

    If Jackson can't start, then Johnson will get the nod on Sunday afternoon.

