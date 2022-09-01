Bengals' 16-Man Practice Squad Unveiled After Flurry of Roster Moves
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed tight end Nick Bowers, safety Yusuf Corker and cornerback Marvell Tell III to their practice squad on Thursday morning.
They now have 16 players on their practice squad, which is the maximum number.
Cincinnati kept plenty of familiar faces after final cuts, including Drue Chrisman, Jake Browning and Kwamie Lassiter II.
Check out the Bengals' entire practice squad below.
LS Cal Adomitis
QB Jake Browning
P Drue Chrisman
OT Devin Cochran
DT Domenique Davis
G Nate Gilliam
WR Trenton Irwin
DE Raymond Johnson III
LB Keandre Jones
WR Kwamie Lassiter II
TE Nick Bowers
S Yusuf Corker
CB Marvell Tell III
TE Thaddeus Moss
LB Tegray Scales
DT Tyler Shelvin
