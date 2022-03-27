Skip to main content

Bengals' Offensive Line Considered One of 'Most Improved' Units in Entire NFL Following Moves in Free Agency

Cincinnati addressed their biggest need in a major way.

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals had to improve their offensive line this offseason. 

Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games (including postseason) and Cincinnati's offense struggled to protect in key moments, including Super Bowl LVI. 

That could change in 2022 after the Bengals signed La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras in free agency. Their offensive line is one of the most improved units in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. 

"Cincinnati massively upgraded its interior offensive line early in free agency by signing Cappa to take over at right guard and Karras at center. Cappa ranked ninth among right guards in PFF grade last season, while Karras slotted into the top three among all guards in grade on true pass sets," Anthony Treash wrote. "Collins is capable of producing at a top-10 level relative to other right tackles. In fact, he ranks fifth at the position in PFF grade since 2019. He missed all of 2020, but he played 1,743 combined snaps in 2019 and 2021. By bringing in Collins to pair with Cappa and Karras, Cincinnati has the most improved offensive line in the league. That unit ranked 30th in pass-blocking grade last season."

If the Bengals' offensive line can keep Burrow upright, then the offense should reach new heights in 2022. 

Read Treash's entire article here. It includes plenty of insight on the improvements teams across the AFC have made this offseason. 

