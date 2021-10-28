Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Halloween Matchup Against Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys and white pants on Sunday in New York.
They're a perfect 3-0 in that combo this season.
With a win, the Bengals will improve to 6-2 and remain in first place in the AFC North. Check out Sunday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.
