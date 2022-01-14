Skip to main content

Cal Scruby Will Perform at Halftime of Bengals-Raiders Playoff Game

CINCINNATI — Star Hip-Hop artist and Cincinnati native Cal Scruby will perform during halftime of the Bengals vs Raiders game on Saturday evening at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Scruby has praised Joe Burrow publicly and even included the Bengals quarterback in his song "# 1 Draft Pick."

Listen to the song below. 

