Former NFL Quarterback Chris Simms Rips Browns' Treatment of Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's days in Cleveland are numbered following the Browns' blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.
The former No. 1 pick is in limbo after officially requesting a trade after the franchise courted and ultimately landed Watson in a trade with the Texans.
Former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms isn't a fan of the way the Browns have treated their former top pick.
"It's a weird situation. The Browns have really f***** over Baker Mayfield," Simms said. "The more I've thought about it, the more I go into 'woah, what the Browns have done with Deshaun Watson, the contract, all of that. The non-well thought out part of it. The 'you thought Baker Mayfield was gonna be cool with this when you guys are going for him (Watson)? Oh, wait. Now he's not cool and you have to go back to the guy that said he doesn't want you and make the greatest offer in the history of football to the guy?' It's insane."
The Browns traded for Watson in March. They're set to pay Mayfield over $18 million in 2022, which is a big reason why they couldn't trade him during the draft.
The addition of Watson makes the Bengals' chances of winning the AFC North that much tougher.
Listen to Simms' entire podcast below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul
Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents
Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson
Read More
Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson
NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter
Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback
Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams
Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast