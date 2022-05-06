Baker Mayfield's days in Cleveland are numbered following the Browns' blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.

The former No. 1 pick is in limbo after officially requesting a trade after the franchise courted and ultimately landed Watson in a trade with the Texans.

Former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms isn't a fan of the way the Browns have treated their former top pick.

"It's a weird situation. The Browns have really f***** over Baker Mayfield," Simms said. "The more I've thought about it, the more I go into 'woah, what the Browns have done with Deshaun Watson, the contract, all of that. The non-well thought out part of it. The 'you thought Baker Mayfield was gonna be cool with this when you guys are going for him (Watson)? Oh, wait. Now he's not cool and you have to go back to the guy that said he doesn't want you and make the greatest offer in the history of football to the guy?' It's insane."

The Browns traded for Watson in March. They're set to pay Mayfield over $18 million in 2022, which is a big reason why they couldn't trade him during the draft.

The addition of Watson makes the Bengals' chances of winning the AFC North that much tougher.

Listen to Simms' entire podcast below.

