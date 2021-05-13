The Bengals Have One of the NFL's Toughest Schedules This Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals plan on being competitive in 2021 after five straight losing seasons, but taking a big leap forward might be easier said than done.
Cincinnati has one of the toughest schedules in the entire league.
Some look at winning percentage from the previous season when determining strength of schedule. Others look at win totals. We're going to do both.
The Bengals' 17 opponents have a combined win total of 150.5 according to BetMGM. That's the fourth-highest in the NFL.
Cincinnati's opponents combined for a .529 winning percentage in 2020, which is tied for the sixth-highest in the league.
Check out the win totals and opponents winning percentages for all 32 NFL teams below.
Win Totals Courtesy of BetMGM (from hardest to easiest)
- Steelers (153)
- Raiders (152)
- Lions (151)
- Bengals (150.5)
- Texans (150)
- Bears (149)
- Ravens (148)
- Saints (148)
- Washington (148)
- Cardinals (147.5)
- Chiefs (146)
- Rams (146)
- Vikings (146)
- Packers (145.5)
- Giants (145.5)
- Jets (144.5)
- Chargers (144)
- Patriots (144)
- 49ers (143.5)
- Falcons (143)
- Titans (143)
- Bills (142.5)
- Panthers (142.5)
- Browns (142.5)
- Dolphins (142)
- Cowboys (141.5)
- Broncos (141.5)
- Colts (141)
- Jaguars (141)
- Eagles (141)
- Buccaneers (141)
- Seahawks (137.5)
Here's a breakdown of opponents' winning percentage from 2020 for all 32 NFL teams.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers: .574
2. Baltimore Ravens: .563
3. Chicago Bears: .550
4. Green Bay Packers: .542
5. Minnesota Vikings: .531
T6. Detroit Lions: .529
T6. Cincinnati Bengals .529
8. Las Vegas Raiders: .526
9. Cleveland Browns: .518
10. Los Angeles Rams: .515
T11. Seattle Seahawks: .511
T11. Kansas City Chiefs: .511
T13 Arizona Cardinals: .507
T13 Tennessee Titans: .507
T15 Houston Texans: .504
T15 Washington Football Team: .504
17 Los Angeles Chargers: .493
18 Jacksonville Jaguars: .491
19 San Francisco 49ers: .489
19. New York Jets: .489
19. New England Patriots: .489
22. New Orleans Saints: .483
23. Buffalo Bills: .478
23. Indianapolis Colts: .478
25. New York Giants: .474
26. Carolina Panthers: .472
T27. Denver Broncos: .471
T27. Miami Dolphins: .471
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .465
30. Atlanta Falcons: .454
31. Dallas Cowboys: .452
32. Philadelphia Eagles: .430
