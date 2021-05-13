The Bengals Have One of the NFL's Toughest Schedules This Season

The 2021 slate is tough for Cincinnati no matter how you slice it.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals plan on being competitive in 2021 after five straight losing seasons, but taking a big leap forward might be easier said than done.

Cincinnati has one of the toughest schedules in the entire league.

Some look at winning percentage from the previous season when determining strength of schedule. Others look at win totals. We're going to do both.

The Bengals' 17 opponents have a combined win total of 150.5 according to BetMGM. That's the fourth-highest in the NFL.

Cincinnati's opponents combined for a .529 winning percentage in 2020, which is tied for the sixth-highest in the league.

Check out the win totals and opponents winning percentages for all 32 NFL teams below.

Win Totals Courtesy of BetMGM (from hardest to easiest)

Steelers (153) Raiders (152) Lions (151) Bengals (150.5) Texans (150) Bears (149) Ravens (148) Saints (148) Washington (148) Cardinals (147.5) Chiefs (146) Rams (146) Vikings (146) Packers (145.5) Giants (145.5) Jets (144.5) Chargers (144) Patriots (144) 49ers (143.5) Falcons (143) Titans (143) Bills (142.5) Panthers (142.5) Browns (142.5) Dolphins (142) Cowboys (141.5) Broncos (141.5) Colts (141) Jaguars (141) Eagles (141) Buccaneers (141) Seahawks (137.5)

Here's a breakdown of opponents' winning percentage from 2020 for all 32 NFL teams.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: .574

2. Baltimore Ravens: .563

3. Chicago Bears: .550

4. Green Bay Packers: .542

5. Minnesota Vikings: .531

T6. Detroit Lions: .529

T6. Cincinnati Bengals .529

8. Las Vegas Raiders: .526

9. Cleveland Browns: .518

10. Los Angeles Rams: .515

T11. Seattle Seahawks: .511

T11. Kansas City Chiefs: .511

T13 Arizona Cardinals: .507

T13 Tennessee Titans: .507

T15 Houston Texans: .504

T15 Washington Football Team: .504

17 Los Angeles Chargers: .493

18 Jacksonville Jaguars: .491

19 San Francisco 49ers: .489

19. New York Jets: .489

19. New England Patriots: .489

22. New Orleans Saints: .483

23. Buffalo Bills: .478

23. Indianapolis Colts: .478

25. New York Giants: .474

26. Carolina Panthers: .472

T27. Denver Broncos: .471

T27. Miami Dolphins: .471

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .465

30. Atlanta Falcons: .454

31. Dallas Cowboys: .452

32. Philadelphia Eagles: .430

