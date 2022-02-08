Skip to main content

Watch: Bengals Leave Paul Brown Stadium, Headed to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is just five days away.

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals' journey to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI started months ago, but they're just a few hours away from landing in the City of Angels. 

Cincinnati's buses left Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday morning. The team will fly to Los Angeles and continue to prepare for Super Bowl LVI. 

Check out the video of team buses leaving the stadium below.

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Watch: Bengals Leave Paul Brown Stadium, Headed to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI

Ja'Marr Chase, Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey: 'Of Course' I Want to Shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
Podcast: Analyzing the Bengals' Path to Victory Against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) high fives fans coming off the field at the conclusion of the fourth quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Watch: Highlights From the Bengals Super Bowl LVI Pep Rally at Paul Brown Stadium

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) walks with guard Xavier Su a-Filo (72) to Paul Brown Stadium after practice. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals Sign Drue Chrisman to Reserve/Future Contract

Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs back an interception in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler Boyd Praises Jalen Ramsey: He's the Best Cornerback in the NFL

Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff, Jackson Carman, Jonah Williams
Former NFL Star Robert Griffin III Praises Joe Burrow: 'He Does Have Ice in His Veins'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during the AFC Championship trophy celebration after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 106
Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams First Look

